FOX NEWS:

A Baltimore TV anchor was ousted days after she received backlash for asking a question surrounding the race, gender and leadership abilities of the city’s recent mayors that some viewers deemed “racist and sexist.”

Mary Bubala, the anchor for CBS affiliate WJZ-TV’s 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, no longer worked at the television station as of Monday, four days after her question to Loyola University Maryland professor Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead led to a firestorm of criticism, the station’s manager Audra Swain told the Baltimore Sun.

Bubala confirmed her departure in a Facebook post Tuesday and said the station she’s worked at since 2003 was “forced” to let her go.

“In my 22 years of working in TV news in Baltimore – 15 of those years with WJZ – I have always treated people with the utmost respect and dignity. I loved my job because I loved the people of Baltimore,” Bubala wrote in the post. “…Unfortunately, I now stand in the path of the tornado. WJZ was forced to let me go. I am saddened and shocked by this decision. Baltimore City has been my home for 25 years and I treasure and am so grateful for the relationships I have made with the people of Baltimore during this time.”