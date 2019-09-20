NEW YORK POST:

A Baltimore restaurant is under fire before it has even opened.

When an image appeared on social media showing the establishment’s dress code — posted on the gate outside — some users complained that the rules seemed to be discriminating against certain customers. Others, meanwhile, defended the restaurant for trying to maintain a particular atmosphere.

Its website says The Choptank is “opening soon.” An image uploaded on Twitter of the sign said to be on the restaurant’s gate shows an apparent dress code.

The sign in the photo says items like “excessively baggy clothing, athletic attire, jerseys, brimless headgear and backwards or sideways hats” are prohibited. The photo was captioned, “Dress CODED sign at the new Choptank restaurant in Fells,” implying that the dress code had an ulterior motive.