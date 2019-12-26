THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The city of Baltimore is rapidly approaching its 1993 record of 353 murders following a bloody year in Charm City.

After two murders on Sunday night, Baltimore was 15 deaths shy of the record set 26 years ago, according to ABC News.

The two women shot and killed just before Christmas were the 337th and 338th residents to be murdered in 2019. Their deaths followed the killing of seven individuals, including three teenagers, that occurred after a shooting earlier Sunday afternoon. Those homicides, along with two other homicides on Saturday, brought the weekend total to 11.

Relative to population size, the homicide rate from 1993 has already been surpassed because the number of residents living in Baltimore has fallen by nearly 100,000 over the past two-and-a-half decades.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the last time there were fewer than 300 homicides in the city was 2014.

President Trump has been one of Baltimore’s biggest critics since assuming the presidency. During a spat about his immigration policy with the late congressman Elijah Cummings, Trump tweeted, “As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Cummings represented parts of Baltimore in Congress for more than 22 years prior to his death in October.