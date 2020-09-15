Two illegal immigrants suspected of an MS-13 gang killing of a 16-year-old girl in Baltimore were in police custody before, but were set free by authorities in New York and Maryland in defiance of deportation requests, allowing them to be out on the streets, ICE said Tuesday.

Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez-Ardon was found dead in woods near Loch Raven Reservoir in late May. Five people have been charged in the killing, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says three of them are illegal immigrants — and two of them were free because of sanctuary policies.

“This is the worst-case scenario,” said Francisco Madrigal, the acting director of ICE’s Baltimore office.

Read more at Washington Times