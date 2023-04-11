All hell broke out on Sunday night in Baltimore City’s Inner Harbor district when gunshots were heard, causing hundreds of spring break youngsters to scatter through the streets. The mayhem, captured on video, resembled an apocalyptic scene. As a result, Mayor Brandon Scott has proposed a citywide curfew for minors during the upcoming summer months.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said more than 200 “young people” went running after gunfire rang out just 50 feet from police officers, according to Fox Baltimore. A 14yo and a 16yo suffered gunshot wounds.

“Either they [the kids] don’t care about consequences or don’t believe the consequences, and they have no respect for human life or the sanctity of life or authority to pull off that brazen cowardly act right there in the presence of police officers,” said Harrison.

Mayor Scott said youth curfews would be implemented for the summer period.

READ MORE