Fox News:

A judge in Baltimore required medical treatment Wednesday after a defendant she had just sentenced to life in prison grabbed a metal water pitcher and threw it at her, striking her in the forehead, according to reports.

Chief Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard didn’t lose consciousness but required unspecified medical attention, the Baltimore Sun reported. Details on her medical condition were not available.

The defendant, Travis Burroughs, 36, had just received a sentence of life behind bars, with all but 70 years suspended, following his conviction in November on sodomy and false imprisonment charges, according to the Sun.