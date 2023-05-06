Bakhmut has descended into hell on earth as the besieged city came under attack from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Apocalyptic drone footage released by Ukraine‘s defense ministry showed the embattled city emblazed in a fiery inferno as white phosphorus appeared to descend onto the streets. Use of the highly toxic chemical in civilian areas is considered a war crime.

Ukraine accused the Kremlin of using the phosphorus munitions which create fast-spreading fires. Russia has been accused of using the highly toxic chemical before.

It is unclear when the horrifying footage took place but Russia has been struggling to capture Bakhmut for months now, racking up thousands of causalities during the flailing campaign.

It came as the Wagner mercenary group announced plans on Friday to withdraw from Bakhmut, but Ukraine said the fighters were reinforcing positions to try to seize it before Russia marks World War Two Victory Day next week.

