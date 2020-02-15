New York Daily News:

He’s up to 139 arrests — and he says he can’t be stopped.

Serial subway crook Charles Barry walked out of Manhattan Criminal Court early Saturday after his arraignment in his most recent arrest on Thursday afternoon.

He knew that except for having to spend about 36 hours in police custody, there were no immediate consequences to his alleged crimes, which include charges he snatched cash from people trying to use MetroCard machines.

“I’m famous! I take $200, $300 a day of your money, cracker! You can’t stop me!” Barry yelled to a Daily News reporter late Thursday night as police led him out of NYPD Transit District 1 headquarters in the Columbus Circle station.

“Bail reform, it’s lit!” Barry said. “It’s the Democrats! The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me! I can’t be stopped!”