Backtrack and Double Down! EU to Triple Financial Aid to Gaza Despite Concerns of Funding Hamas

The European Union announced that it will triple financial aid to Gaza despite concerns and allegations that such funding props up the radical Islamist Hamas terror organisation.At the urging of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged that the bloc would increase its current humanitarian aid by 50 million euros ($53/£43 million) to Gaza, up from the 25 million euros already committed.“The Commission will immediately increase the current humanitarian aid envelope foreseen for Gaza by 50 million euros. This will bring the total to over 75 million euros.

We will continue our close cooperation with the UN and its agencies to ensure that this aid reaches those in need in the Gaza Strip,” von der Leyen said following a call with Guterres.“The Commission supports Israel’s right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorists, in full respect of international humanitarian law. We are working hard to ensure that innocent civilians in Gaza are provided support in this context,” the German politician added.

