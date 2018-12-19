NEW YORK POST:

Three men have been arrested after two female backpackers were found with severe neck injuries in their tent at a popular trekking spot in Morocco.

The tourists from Denmark and Norway, who were in their 20s, were discovered Dec. 18 near the village of Imlil in the High Atlas mountain range where they had set up their tent.

They have been named as Louisa Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, who were on a monthlong trip across the North African country.

According to Morocco World News, a witness, who asked not to be named, said the women were “allegedly found decapitated,” although this has not been verified.

Their bodies were found in a “remote mountainous region” about 6.2 miles from the center of the village.

It’s reported that three suspects from Marrakesh, who were camping nearby, have been arrested in connection with the murder.