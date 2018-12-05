CBS NEWS:



A Massachusetts church that made headlines over its nativity scene last Christmas is attracting attention again this holiday season.

The nativity scene at St. Susanna Parish is hoping to shine a light on the topic of immigration.

The scene was set up over the weekend. It shows baby Jesus inside a black cage and the three wise men separated by a fence with a sign that reads “deportation”

The unusual holiday display was created in hopes of sparking conversations about how immigrants are being treated at the United States-Mexico border, including the separation of children from their parents.

Last year, the same church tackled the issue of gun control with its nativity scene. Right above Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus were the locations of the worst mass shootings along with the death count at each attack.

