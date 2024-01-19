Baby clothing CEO is forced to post TWO groveling apologies after she fired worker who asked to work remotely while her adopted premature NEWBORN was hospitalized

The CEO of a baby clothing brand has issued two groveling apologies after denying an employee’s request to work remotely as she cared for her adopted premature son.

Ying Liu, the founder of Kyte Baby, took to TikTok to apologize to Marissa Hughes, a former worker who was fired after requesting to work from the neonatal intensive care unit at a Texas hospital. Liu posted the first apology Wednesday.

‘I want to hop on here to sincerely apologize to Marissa for how her parental leave was communicated and handled in the midst of her incredible journey of adopting and starting a family,’ she said.

The CEO said she has the ‘utmost respect for the adoption community’ and her ‘good intentions were not fully communicated.’

