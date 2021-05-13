American Greatness:

Maricopa County election officials tampered with election records just days before the equipment was delivered to the Arizona Senate for the 2020 election audit, according to the Senate Liaison for the Maricopa County 2020 Forensic Election Audit.

Before the machines were turned over, a directory full of election databases was deleted by an administrator, resulting in spoliation of evidence, the Maricopa County Audit’s official Twitter account alleged in a tweet late Wednesday.

Breaking Update: Maricopa County deleted a directory full of election databases from the 2020 election cycle days before the election equipment was delivered to the audit. This is spoliation of evidence! pic.twitter.com/mY0fmmFXAm — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 13, 2021

State Senate President Karen Fann wrote a letter to Jack Sellers, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, demanding an explanation as to why the databases were deleted.

“We have recently discovered that the entire “Database” directory from the D drive of the machine “EMSPrimary” has been deleted,” Fann wrote.

This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, “Results Tally and Reporting,” is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database. T his suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed. Can you please advise as to why these folders were deleted, and whether there are any backups that may contain the deleted folders?

