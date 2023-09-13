Ayatollah Khamenei Marks $6 Billion 9/11 with Speech Celebrating America’s Demise

Iranian dictator Ayatollah Ali Khamenei celebrated the demise of “the arrogant power of America” in a speech in Tehran on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the U.S. homeland by radical Muslim terrorists.

Khamenei’s remarks, in which he celebrated that America “has weakened and will become weaker,” preceded a report by the Associated Press claiming on Monday that leftist American President Joe Biden agreed to waive sanctions on third-party countries to allow the transfer of $6 billion in frozen funds to Iran out of banks in South Korea – a further concession as part of a prisoner swap first reported in early August.

The initial reports on the deal suggested that the Iranian terrorist state would release five Americans in exchange for a “handful” of Iranian convicts in America and $6 billion, but the Americans in question have only been released out of the country’s notorious Evin prison into house arrest and are reportedly not free at press time. The reports, citing the Iranian mission to the United Nations, claimed the money would travel from South Korean banks to Qatar. The concessions reported on Monday are reportedly meant to facilitate that transfer by not punishing banks aiding the transfer for violating existing sanctions.

“This is not a ransom,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby insisted in August.

Khamenei’s remarks on Monday did not mention the reported $6 billion agreement, nor did they dwell on the September 11, 2001, attacks. The “supreme leader” instead warned Iranians to fear alleged American “plots” to undermine the Islamic “revolution” but claimed such schemes were the last gasps of a dying power.

READ MORE