Fox News:

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s annual financial disclosure shows she and her husband made thousands of dollars in rental income last year.

Pressley has been one of the most prominent advocates for canceling rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction,” Pressley, a member of the far-left “Squad,” wrote in a Dec. 2020 tweet.

She introduced a bill in March 2021 that, if passed, would have canceled rent and mortgage payments nationwide.

“With the economic impact of this pandemic worsening and the threat of eviction and homelessness looming large for families nationwide, we must take every measure possible to keep families safely housed, forgive all rental debt, and ensure that the credit scores of hard hit families are not forever tarnished,” Pressley said at the time.

The bill would have required the federal government to reimburse landlords for any rent not paid during the pandemic.

