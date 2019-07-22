BREITBART:

There are currently no nationwide demographic trends that “favor Republicans” in future elections, Axios reports.

The nation’s shifting demography — spurred primarily from mass legal immigration where more than 1.2 million foreign nationals are added to the U.S. population every year — is set to make it increasingly difficult for Republican candidates to win statewide and national elections, Axios’s Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen note:

The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics. [Emphasis added]

The numbers simply do not lie. America, as a whole, and swing states, in particular, are growing more diverse, more quickly. There is no way Republicans can change birth rates or curb this trend — and there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans. [Emphasis added]