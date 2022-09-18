An ax-wielding wingnut ran amok inside a Delancey Street McDonald’s, terrorizing patrons and causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage, officials said.

What started as a nothing burger — a 2:25 a.m. dispute between the suspect, Michael Palacios, 31, of the Bronx, and three other men — escalated into a rampage.

The three men smacked a smirking Palacios, who then is seen on video putting his right arm against his head before calmly walking over to his backpack, where he pulled out an axe and then threatened his combatants and frightened patrons.

“Bro, please! You better chill!,” one man told him. A crazed Palacios then approached one stunned woman with the axe and shouted, “Don’t be afraid of me, be afraid of him!”

