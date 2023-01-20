A former American Navy SEAL was killed this week during Russia’s assault on eastern Ukraine while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, a Navy official tells TIME.

Daniel Swift, a Navy Special Warfare Operator First Class who had gone AWOL, died Jan. 18 after suffering injuries with a unit under attack by Russia, the official said.

The Navy confirmed that Swift has been in “an active deserter status since March 11, 2019,” according to his releasable service records obtained by TIME.

Swift, who is from Oregon, first enlisted in 2005. He received an Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the records say. The records don’t detail any of Swift’s deployments or SEAL teams he may have served on, but list an assignment with a Naval Special Warfare “Cold Weather Detachment” out of Kodiak, Ak. in 2007 and separate stints with two “West Coast-based Special Warfare Unit(s)” from July 2007 to January 2014. Swift’s most recent assignment began in August 2017 and was with a “West Coast Special Warfare Unit.”

