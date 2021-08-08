The Daily Mail:

IF LOOKS COULD KILL …

Barack Obama was seen playing 18 holes at the Vineyard Golf Club on Martha’s Vineyard at around noon on Saturday just as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arriving by private jet at the island’s airport

But Pelosi is not invited to Obama’s lavish 60th birthday extravaganza at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion

Pelosi is said to be on Martha’s Vineyard to attend ‘private events in support of House Democrats’

Pelosi lunched at Winnetu Ocean Resort in Edgartown,the same place where Obama hosted a pre-party Friday

Guests included Beyonce, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tom Hanks and George Clooney, all of whom are said to be staying at the resort

Restriction has been put in place over the Obama’s $12million mansion with the secret service threatening to make it permanent

Grammy Award-winning singer and composer Alicia Keys will sing Happy Birthday

On the island but off the list. Nancy Pelosi is in Martha’s Vineyard but off Barack Obama‘s ‘trimmed’ down birthday party list. And it’s awkward.

DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal the House Speaker had been cut from the list but travelled to the island regardless to attend a dinner in her honor, to be held on Sunday.

According to one well informed source Saturday afternoon brought a tense meeting as Pelosi dined with Oprah Winfrey at the elite Vineyard Havens Country Club.

The source saw the former president approach Winfrey and Pelosi’s table but could not hear if he extended the speaker a face-saving invitation amid the pleasantries exchanged. It is possible that Obama extended an invite after finding out Pelosi was in the neighborhood.

On Friday night, Obama kicked off his 60th birthday weekend with a maskless cocktail party at a swanky Martha’s Vineyard resort.

The former president held the intimate soiree at the Winnetu Resort before preparing to welcome a larger crowd to his nearby mansion for a bigger birthday extravaganza on Saturday.

DailyMail.com has learned that a Temporary Flight Restriction has been put in place over the Obama’s $12million mansion during throughout Saturday with the secret service threatening to make it permanent, and Grammy Award-winning singer and composer Alicia Keys will sing Happy Birthday.

During the Friday cocktail gathering, Obama was pictured chatting with guests as they took in sweeping ocean views from the resort’s deck. The ex Commander-in-chief appeared in high spirits, smiling as he schmoozed with the crowd. He cut a smart casual figure in black dress pants and a dark button down shirt worn without a tie.

