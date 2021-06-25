The New York Post:

Sure you don’t want to say anything else, Joe?

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to remind President Biden to mention the deadly South Florida condo collapse before leaving a White House event Thursday.

Biden had given remarks on infrastructure and taken questions from the press on that issue as well as voting rights. He then attempted to wrap up by telling reporters “I’ve got to get to a helicopter” before Harris approached.

The president and vice president exchanged a brief, whispered conversation that concluded with Harris saying, “Florida, yeah.”

“Oh, yes. I apologize,” Biden said, turning back to the microphone as Harris retreated out of camera view. “Yes, thank you, Madam Vice President.”

The president went on to say that he would send federal aid to the site if it was required, but he was awaiting a formal request from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We are on top of it,” Biden said. “We are ready to move, from the federal resources, immediately — immediately, if in fact we’re asked for it … FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] is down there taking a look at what’s needed, including from, everything from — if the rest of those buildings have to be evacuated as well; finding housing for those people; making sure they have the capacity to both have a place to — to shelter, and food to eat, etc.”

