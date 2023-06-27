A Democratic state senator in Rhode Island has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on camera vandalizing a car with a ‘Biden sucks’ bumper sticker.

Joshua Miller, who serves as the Senate Democrat policy chairman, is accused of keying the vehicle that had been parked next to his own at the Garden City Center in Cranston, Rhode Island, on Thursday.

The son of the car’s owner immediately reported the incident to the police, stating that he heard a scratching noise and got out of the vehicle to see Miller holding a set of keys.

When he confronted Miller about keying his vehicle, Miller simply denied it and walked away.

