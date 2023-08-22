Awkward moment gormless-looking Biden shuffles away from lectern as Hawaii Democrat tries to speak to him minutes after giving tone-deaf speech

President Joe Biden compounded his disastrous trip to Hawaii in the wake of devastating wildfires with yet another gaffe, blatantly ignoring a Democrat senator before gormlessly shuffling off at the end of an uninspiring speech yesterday.The 80-year-old had a particularly awkward moment with Democratic Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz when, at the conclusion of a press conference, Schatz offered him a sip of water.Biden completely blanked the senator and turned his back on him.

He then began shuffling off, mouth hanging open and gazing listlessly into the crowd, while his wife Jill and Hawaii Governor Josh Green ushered him away from the lectern.Furious Hawaiians had already greeted the President with ire, shouting ‘f*** you’ at his motorcade and brandishing signs telling him to go home as the 80-year-old and his wife toured the island of Maui 13 days after the inferno broke out.The awkward scene came shortly after Biden had delivered a meandering, tone-deaf speech in which he compared the wildfires – which have killed at least 114 people and left 850 missing – to his experience of a small kitchen fire.

READ MORE