Awkward moment De Niro, 80, screws up speech attacking Donald Trump

Robert De Niro was fuming on Monday night when an allegedly edited speech he was delivering via prompter caused him to mess up his lines.

The 80-year-old acting icon was on hand at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City to deliver a speech in tribute to his critically acclaimed Western crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon, which was directed by his longtime friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese.

But during the speech, which preceded him accepting the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award on the film’s behalf, the Taxi Driver star appeared to get confused and paused, before backtracking and trying to explain what had thrown him off.

De Niro — who was joined at the Gotham Awards by his costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone — made it clear that he had originally planned to include several cutting remarks about former President Donald Trump, but he seemingly accused the awards show and Apple, which produced Killers Of The Flower Moon, of having edited his remarks.

Trump has long been despised by De Niro, and the star has bashed him mercilessly for years ever since stepping up his public criticisms ahead of the 2016 election. Last month, De Niro sent a statement to be read in his absence at the Stop Trump Summit, which was organized by The New Republic magazine.

READ MORE