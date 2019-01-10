AWFUL! Star CNN Contributor Ana Navarro Files Nails on Live TV as Guest Discusses Murders by Illegal Aliens

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

Star CNN personality Ana Navarro rolled her eyes and filed her nails as a conservative guest Steve Cortes described innocent Americans murdered by illegal aliens.

Steve Cortes: You can do your nails. You know who can’t do their nails are people killed by illegal aliens who’ve been allowed to stay in this country because of leftist policies that people like you promote in so-called sanctuary cities.

Navarro then started screaming at the guest saying, “I don’t care what you have to say.”

