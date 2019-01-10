THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

Star CNN personality Ana Navarro rolled her eyes and filed her nails as a conservative guest Steve Cortes described innocent Americans murdered by illegal aliens.

Disgusting.



CNN’s Ana Navarro sighs, rolls her eyes & ***files her nails*** as guest describes innocent Americans murdered by illegal aliens.



This is the perfect depiction of how establishment liberals have approached this heart wrenching American crisis: insulting disinterest pic.twitter.com/bp8zfbw4qU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2019

Steve Cortes: You can do your nails. You know who can’t do their nails are people killed by illegal aliens who’ve been allowed to stay in this country because of leftist policies that people like you promote in so-called sanctuary cities.

Navarro then started screaming at the guest saying, “I don’t care what you have to say.”