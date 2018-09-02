THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

Meghan McCain took the occasion of her father’s death to slam President Trump numerous times today in Washington DC.

What a sad and petty woman.

Republican President Donald Trump and former Governor Sarah Palin were dis-invited to the funeral.

Meghan McCain: “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly… The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.”