The U.S. Coast Guard provide a grim update on the missing submersible containing five passengers, lost for days at the bottom of the ocean near the Titanic wreckage. A debris field was found near the ship, consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber, which killed all of the passengers on board, including aviator and adventurer Hamish Harding.

On Sunday, a submersible traveling to depths of at least 12,500 ft to explore the Titanic wreckage lost connection with its support ship and was reported missing. A remote operated vehicle discovered a debris field Thursday morning, including the tail cone of the Titan, roughly 1,600 feet from the valve of the Titanic. The USCG announced the tragic end to the search operation in a press briefing Thursday afternoon, after the families of the passengers had been notified.

The ROVs will remain searching the scene for more information. Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, said the operation had been incredibly complex, due to the extreme depth at which the submersible was lost. Undersea expert Paul Hankin explained that they had found five major pieces of debris that were identified as belonging to the Titan. Hankin said a large refield was found within the refield, indicating a catastrophic event had occurred. He said they would continue to explore the field.

READ MORE