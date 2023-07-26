Aviation industry is short 32,000 pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers – as Pete Buttigieg says his office is actively investigating airlines for ‘unrealistic scheduling’

Americans may face another decade of persistent flight cancelations and delays amid a desperate staffing crisis.

The industry is currently short about 32,000 commercial pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers, according to analysis by CBS News.

Airlines have struggled to keep up with a post-COVID travel surge, which has caused major travel disruptions over the past two years.

And experts say the trend is likely to continue, as it takes years to train airline professionals — and because pilots must retire by law at the age of 65 and air traffic controllers at 56.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says his office is now investigating airlines for ‘unrealistic scheduling,’ or listing more flights than carriers can safely accommodate.

