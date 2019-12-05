STUDYFINDS:

The holidays are supposed to be a time to come together with family and celebrate, but a new survey finds that most Americans can barely get through an evening with their family before needing a break. A total of 2,000 Americans who usually travel to visit family during the holidays took part in the research, and 75% say they will inevitably need to get away from their relatives and indulge in some much needed “me time.”

In fact, it only takes respondents an average of three hours and 54 minutes before they start to feel sick of their families. So, how are people finding some peace and quiet? According to the survey, commissioned by Motel 6, one in four Americans will find a quiet room in their relative’s home to hide away. Meanwhile, 37% take things a step further and fabricate an excuse to leave the party altogether.

The vast majority of Americans seem to have the right intentions at least, with 95% saying they believe it is important to spend time with family over the holidays. Still, two in five respondents say it is almost always a stressful experience.

Despite all that stress, 60% of respondents say they still make the journey to visit relatives every year because quality family time doesn’t happen all that often. Another 53% say they still find ways to enjoy their holiday visits, and 47% say staying with family is cheaper or more convenient.