They’re growing – and it’s showing.

The average penis length has increased over the past 30 years, a new study has revealed, but experts warn it might not be the ideal reality every man’s dreamed of.

As it turns out, size does matter: Researchers fear the phallic inflation is due to unhealthy habits, like binging junk food or being mostly sedentary, or even pollution.

“Any overall change in development is concerning, because our reproductive system is one of the most important pieces of human biology,” Dr. Michael Eisenberg, the study’s author, told Stanford Medicine’s blog Scope. “If we’re seeing this fast of a change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies.”

Published in the World Journal of Men’s Health, the Stanford University study analyzed data from 75 studies with over 55,000 men from 1992 to 2021, focusing on the length of an erect penis.

Researchers discovered that the average penis size had grown a staggering 24% over nearly three decades.

“Erect penile length is getting longer, from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches, over the past 29 years,” Dr. Eisenberg said.

While more studies are needed to confirm the findings and, if confirmed, “determine the cause” of the changes, this research’s conclusions are hard for experts to swallow.

