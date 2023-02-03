Breitbart

The average child in Britain begins consuming harmful pornography online at the age of 13 while as many as ten per cent start watching the often violent and disturbed content at the age of nine, a government report has found. A paper issued by Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza this week said that there is an “urgent need to protect children from the harms of online pornography,” with the report noting that “by age nine, 10 per cent had seen pornography, 27 per cent had seen it by age 11 and half of children who had seen pornography had seen it by age 13.” According to Dame Rachel, online pornography is far more extreme than the adult content that many adults may have experienced as a child, saying that “top shelf” magazines would seem “quaint” in comparison to the explicit material children have access to today.

