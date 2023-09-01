Average American employee hasn’t had a raise in 3 years: poll

The average American employee hasn’t received a raise at their current job in the last three years.

That’s according to a recent OnePoll survey of 2,000 American adults ahead of Labor Day.

Although Labor Day’s core mission is to celebrate workers’ contributions to America, 46% out of the 1,859 employees polled said they feel “somewhat recognized” at work, while 8% said they don’t feel recognized at all.

Respondents also laid out their top concerns about the current workforce, with Gen Z saying they’re more concerned about the nationwide worker strikes than the lack of job security (69% vs. 49%).

Meanwhile, half of millennials surveyed were more worried about salary cuts (53%) than wage gaps (49%) and worker strikes (45%).

The Gen X and Boomer generations, however, had similar worries when it came to lack of job security (45% and 49%) and wage gaps (44% and 46%).

Regarding pay disparities, 73% of all adults agree the gender wage gap is still very real.

