WASHINGTON TIMES:

A new accuser came forward Wednesday to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being complicit in gang rape during his high school years.

Julie Swetnick, who says she was a student in a Montgomery County public high school at the same time as Judge Kavanaugh, says in a sworn declaration that she was raped by multiple boys at a party and that Judge Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge, “were present.”

She says she was “incapacitated without my consent,” and says she wasn’t the only one.

“I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of number boys,” Ms. Swetnick wrote.

Her declaration was released by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer who’s emerged as a major nemesis to President Trump.

He submitted her declaration to the Senate Judiciary Committee and asked for her allegations to be investigated. He also said it should sink Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.

A spokesman for the committee confirmed they have received the information and are reviewing it.

Judge Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual impropriety, including saying he was a virgin until well after high school. Asked in a Fox News interview earlier this week about Mr. Avenatti’s allegation of gang rape — before Ms. Swetnick came forward herself — he also rejected the claim.