New York Post:

A wild avalanche struck a ski resort near Lake Tahoe in California Friday, killing at least one skier and injuring another person, according to a report.

Rescue teams were dispatched after the dramatic snow slide hit the Alpine Meadows ski area at around 10 a.m., according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Officials believe there are no other victims.

The incident occurred near a ski run dubbed “Subway,” and the resort remained open after the avalanche while areas around the ski run were shuttered, the sheriff’s office said, according to weather.com.

“Avalanche mitigation work had been performed in the area prior to opening to skiers and riders for the day,” Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said in a statement. “The cause of the avalanche is unknown at this time pending additional investigation.”