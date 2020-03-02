ABC News:

“…Washington state officials said Sunday night that a 70-year-old King County resident had died from the coronavirus, making him the second person in the U.S. to die from COVID-19…”

The coronavirus global death toll has reached nearly 3,000 as countries around the world continue to report their findings to the World Health Organization.

At least 74 cases and two deaths have been confirmed in the U.S., according to authorities.

Here is how the situation is unfolded on Sunday (all times Eastern).

10:10 p.m. Second coronavirus death reported in U.S.

Washington state officials said Sunday night that a 70-year-old King County resident had died from the coronavirus, making him the second person in the U.S. to die from COVID-19.

The first victim, a man in his 50s, was also a King County resident.

Authorities in Washington state also announced three additional cases, bringing the number of cases there to 10.

9:50 p.m. First presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Florida

Two presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported by the Florida Department of Health.

Florida officials said that both individuals are in isolation at this time.

The first patient is an adult Manatee County resident who has no travel history to countries identified for restricted travel by the Centers for Disease Control, officials said.

The second patient is an adult resident of Hillsborough County with a history of travel to Italy.

