ABC7 – Orange CA:

The suspects in the fatal shooting of Aiden Leos, Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee both of Costa Mesa, are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Aiden was killed May 21 while his mother was driving him to kindergarten. The boy was sitting in a booster seat on the right rear passenger side when someone in another vehicle opened fire between 7:55 and 8:15 a.m. on the northbound 55 Freeway between the 22 Freeway and Chapman Avenue.

Photos have been released of the suspects in the killing of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old who was shot on an Orange County freeway last month.

The suspects have been identified as Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, both of Costa Mesa. The two are expected to be arraigned in Orange County on Tuesday.

The exact details of the charges have not been determined, but it is believed the Lee was the driver and Eriz was the gunman. The vehicle, a white Volkswagen, has been recovered, as has a weapon.

“There are few words to describe the feeling produced by the despicable actions of that day,” CHP Assistant Chief Donald Goodbrand said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Officials held a news conference Monday to discuss the arrests on the same day Aiden was buried in a private ceremony, following a memorial service held over the weekend.

The more than two-week manhunt came to an end Sunday with the arrest of Eriz and Lee at their home in Costa Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol. They are expected to be charged with murder and are being held on $1 million bail each.

Aiden was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say there was a tremendous outpouring of support, and a flood of tips from the public on the case.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the case resonated with the public in part because all Southern Californians drive the freeways.

