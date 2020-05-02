Washington Examiner:

A new California policy allows the release of some criminals after arrests to limit the state’s jail population amid the coronavirus.

Authorities arrested a man in California three times in 12 hours for stealing people’s vehicles and other private property, but subsequently said they were forced to release him under the state’s zero-bail policy enacted during the pandemic.

In April, the California Judicial Council created the new rule for misdemeanors and low-level felonies in an attempt to limit the jail population and the spread of COVID-19, according to local media.

This week, that rule prevented Glendora, California, police from detaining 24-year-old Dijon Landrum despite his multiple acts of theft.

On Wednesday morning, Landrum was first arrested and issued a citation for driving in a stolen vehicle while he was also in possession of other stolen property and illegal drugs. One hour after he was arrested, police arrested him again for walking around a neighborhood and stealing items from the front yards of peoples’ homes.

