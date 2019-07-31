NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Authorities investigating the murder of Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck served search warrants on all of her social media profiles in wake of the slaying, including an online account for a website that connects men with “sugar babies.”

The recently released “Response to Request Discovery” document revealed the 28 warrants, interviews and evidence collected against tech worker Ayoola Ajayi. The 31-year-old suspect earlier this month was charged with the murder of Lueck, whose remains were discovered at the bottom of a canyon at the beginning of July.

According to the document, search warrants were served on both Ajayi and Lueck’s accounts on the dating app, Tinder, as well as a site called “Seeking Arrangements.” It bills itself as a way for wealthy “sugar daddies” to meet up with women who call themselves “sugar babies.”