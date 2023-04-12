The family of the Louisville mass shooter has broken their silence to condemn his ‘senseless acts of violence’ and revealed he had mental health problems – but said ‘there were never any warning signs’ he would commit mass murder.

Connor Sturgeon, 25, was seen entering the bank on East Main Street in Louisville at 8.33am on Monday armed with a legally-purchased AR-15 before opening fire and killing five senior executives and injuring eight other people.

Over the course of six minutes, police were seen driving up to the building and charging down the doors – as gunshots rang out into the streets. One officer, Nickolas Wilt, was shot in the head in the ambush before Sturgeon was then killed.

Sturgeon’s family expressed ‘sorrow, anguish and horror’ as they reflected on the ‘unthinkable harm’ he inflicted on innocent people.

