Author Of ‘Gender Queer’ Book Found In Schools Says “I Don’t Recommend This Book For Kids”

The author of the book titled ‘Gender Queer’, one of the controversial LGBTQ+ materials featuring explicit images that has cropped up again and again in schools has stated that the book is not meant to be available for young children.

Maia Kobabe, who identifies as non-binary told the Washington Post that her book is aimed at “older teens,” not kindergarten aged kids.

“It keeps being called a children’s book … but I think that’s coming from a misreading of the comic-book form. ‘Gender Queer’ is a comic, and in full color, but that doesn’t mean it’s for children,” Kobabe stated.

“I originally wrote it for my parents, and then for older teens who were already asking these questions about themselves. I don’t recommend this book for kids!” she said in the interview published last week.