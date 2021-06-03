The New York Post:

An author who recently published a book exposing Antifa said he was beaten and chased by the left-wing militant group while covering ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon.

“Antifa tried to kill me again,” Andy Ngo tweeted late Wednesday, sharing photos of injuries he said were inflicted in the attack last Friday at a rally marking the anniversary of the first protest in the troubled city after George Floyd’s murder.

“I was chased, attacked and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood.

“Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is no doubt in my mind I would not be here today,” he insisted.

“It seemed obvious they intended to make good on hundreds of threats over the past two years to kill me,” he said, sharing images of graffiti including the message “Murder Andy Ngo” as well as disturbing tweets, including one saying, “Andy Ngo needs to go, one way or the other.”

Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden,” he insisted.

Ngo — who has said he was previously attacked in 2019 — said he was at the protest to get fresh material for an update to his controversial book, “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”

He said he was first cornered by the same Antifa militant he has accused of assaulting him two years ago.

“A group of masked people in black followed and surrounded me. As they interrogated me, one managed to pull off my mask and immediately yelled, ‘That’s Andy. Get him! Get him!,’” he wrote.

“One of the black-clad Antifa members tackled me to the ground … punching my head and face repeatedly, while I pleaded for them not to kill me,” he recalled.

He managed to run inside the Nines Hotel, sharing video footage of him cowering behind the front desk as a woman inside warns him, “We’re going to beat the f–k out of you, bitch.”

Other footage shows several people banging on doors and trying to get into the hotel, shouting threats and calling the journalist “Nazi scum.”

“For more than an hour, Antifa extremists kept trying to get into the hotel to hunt me down and finish the job they started on the street,” he insisted.

