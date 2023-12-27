Austria’s Lauder Business School severs ties with Harvard over the rise of anti-Semitism on campus and president Claudine Gay’s failure to condemn it during damning congressional hearing

A prestigious Austrian university has severed ties with Harvard in the latest blow to the university over its response to the Israel-Hamas war and the rise of anti-Semitism on campus.

Lauder Business School in Vienna announced the bombshell decision to pull its partnership with the Ivy League as a show of ‘solidarity with the Jewish student community at Harvard.’

Founded by Jewish billionaire Ronald Lauder, 79, who is the heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics empire, the school announced it would be ‘forming new partnerships that are more closely aligned with our core values and standards.’

The move came on December 14 in the immediate aftermath of the Harvard Corporation’s decision to stand by President Claudine Gay amid calls for her to resign.

It’s the latest in a series of hits to Harvard, which reportedly lost a staggering $1 billion in donations thanks to Gay’s ‘failures’, according to billionaire alumni Bill Ackman, who campaigned for her removal.

