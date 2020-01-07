NEW YORK POST:

Australians are doing their best to save local animals from overwhelming brushfires by any means possible — including packing them into their cars.

A viral video documents two teen cousins’ efforts to save area wildlife by packing six koalas into their vehicle. “Rescuing Koalas affected by fires on Kangaroo Island with my cousin,” reads the video’s caption. “Little fellas looking a little exhausted.”

The clip pans to the back of the car, where a mom and her child are cuddling. “She’s a mother with a baby,” says one of the two young heroes, who are identified by LADbible as Micah, 19, and Caleb, 18.

“Shoved the mother in the boot because she was a bit aggressive,” he adds.