FOX NEWS:

An Australian tourist in India was bound and beaten by a group of villagers this week after he “misbehaved” with the local women while drunk, officials said.

The 35-year-old Melbourne man was seen in pictures lying in a hospital bed with a rope still tied around his wrists. His body was covered in dirt, blood and bruises.

“The residents in the village alleged that he misbehaved with women, and in response, attacked him,” Bagalkot police Chief Lokesh Jagalasar told local media outlet The News Minute.

The tourist, identified by local media as William K. James, had suffered “grievous injuries” after villagers in the southwest state of Karnataka tied him to a power pole and assaulted him, local police told the Times of India.

James, who had been sightseeing in India since Sept. 17, was traveling alone by bus from the town of Badami to the city of Bagalkot, which is 21 miles north, Jagalasar said.