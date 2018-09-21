DAILY MAIL:

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson attempted to pass a motion today highlighting “the deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on Western civilization” and declaring “it’s okay to be white”. The catchphrase “it’s okay to be white” began life on the 4chan message board but has since popped up on flyers and posters in numerous major cities. Back in February, some residents were “horrified” after over a hundred “It’s Okay to be White” signs were plastered all over Emmaus, Pennsylvania. The signs were also posted around numerous universities and schools across America and Canada, leading one high school principal to claim the scheme was, “part of a concerted national campaign to foment racial and political tension in our school and community.” One Nation leader Hanson attempted to get her colleagues to acknowledge “it’s okay to be white,” but the Senate ran out of time, meaning it will have to wait until the next time parliament sits in mid-October.

The motion came after Hanson gave a blistering speech yesterday attacking mass immigration and accusing the political class of “acting like ostriches with their heads in the sand.” “It is time we deal with our failed immigration policy, which has seen culturally separate communities establish themselves near our major cities, funded by our welfare system,” she said. “It is time to call a spade a spade. We have heavy concentrations of overseas-born near our major cities, and the patterns of settlement suggest that the past pattern of integration will not continue.” Hanson cited Denmark’s treatment of migrants, where citizenship is only available to applicants who have been residents for nine years and self-sufficient for four of the previous five years, as an example for Australia. Hanson previously caused controversy when she wore a burqa in the Senate as a political stunt.