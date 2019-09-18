NEW YORK POST:

An Australian hiker described Wednesday how he had to “carry” his leg as he crawled for two days to get help after it “clean snapped in half” as he fell down a waterfall.

Neil Parker, 54, told reporters from his hospital bed that he smashed into rocks after falling 20 feet in isolated Australian woodland on Sunday, snapping his lower left leg and breaking a wrist.

He had no cellphone reception to ask for aid — and soon dropped his phone in a creek, forcing him to painfully crawl to find help during what was supposed to have been a pleasant three-hour hike near Brisbane.

“My left foot just below my ankle, clean snapped in half. So the whole bottom of my leg came loose,” he said Wednesday, according to news.com.au.