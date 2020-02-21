NY POST

An Australian cemetery removed a man’s gravestone because it was “offensive” — but the grieving family says that’s dead wrong, according to a report. The father of Peter Robert Bridge — who died in April at age 33 after a lung transplant gone wrong — is furious that Enfield Memorial Park in Adelaide yanked down the headstone, which features a photo of his son grinning and flipping the bird. “It’s just another kick in the guts. It’s just wrong. Why do it to us?” his dad Arthur Bridge fumed to 9 News. “I want his headstone back to the way it was.”

