THE WASHINGTON POST:

Cardinal George Pell has been convicted in an Australian court of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, in a decision suppressed by a gag order until Tuesday, making him the highest-ranking Catholic cleric to be criminally punished for such offenses.

The suppression order was lifted after prosecutors dropped separate charges against Pell stemming from the alleged assault of young boys. As a result, Pell will not face a second trial.

Responding to the outcome of the first trial, the Vatican on Tuesday said the news was “painful” and indicated Pell will appeal. The Vatican said that Pell has been under “precautionary” orders to refrain from contact with minors and cannot exercise public ministry. Those measures will remain in place, the Vatican said, while awaiting a “definitive assessment of the facts.”

“We await the outcome of the appeals process, recalling that Cardinal Pell maintains his innocence and has the right to defend himself until the last stage of appeal,” the Vatican said.

In a separate statement, the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said that Pell’s conviction has “shocked many across Australia and around the world.”