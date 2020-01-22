Daily Star

Victoria’s blazes have burned away the thick vegetation camouflaging an elaborate aquatic system built by the indigenous Gunditjmara people more than 6,600 years ago

The Australian bushfires have revealed an ancient mystery that lay buried under vegetation for hundreds of years. Multiple blazes ravaging Victoria’s Lake Condah and Budj Bim National Park since December have finally been brought under control, after burning through more than 7,000 hectares of bush. Archeologists and Aboriginal communities have long been aware of the existence of a mysterious and elaborate aquatic system in the area. The Budj Bim Cultural Landscape was built by the Gunditjmara people as a means of trapping, storing and harvesting eels. They constructed a complicated structure out of cooled lava flows from the nearby Budj Bim volcano that had hardened over time. It includes stone-lined channels, dams and pools.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY STAR