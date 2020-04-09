NEWSMAX

Leading Australian health officials have issued a warning against using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. Despite expressing concerns about the unknown effects of using the anti-malarial drug, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has not banned its use. The health department said the drug may be administered to treat severely ill patients in the hospital. It advises against using the drug to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms. “Due to safety concerns, and the unknown effects of prescribing these medications for off-label usage, such as for COVID-19 infection, there are no current recommendations to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 illness,” the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee said in a statement.

