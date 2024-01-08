‘Austin’s Going Nowhere’ — Biden Not Considering Sacking Defense Secretary Who Failed to Disclose Hospitalization

Although Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin failed to inform the White House about his recent hospitalization, President Joe Biden (D) is not considering firing him, Politico reported Monday.

The outlet cited a group of senior administration officials. If Austin were to issue a resignation Biden would refuse it, a person among them said.

“Austin’s going nowhere,” one official told Politico. The report noted Republicans have been calling for Biden to dismiss the defense secretary.

During a recent interview, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told Fox News, “Apparently the National Security Council didn’t know it, the White House didn’t know it, congress didn’t know it.”

READ MORE